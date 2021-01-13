What do Analysts Say about Antero Resources Corporation(NYSE:AR): Westwater Resources, Inc.(NASDAQ:WWR)

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 155.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Antero Resources Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Antero Resources Corporation as 1.07 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Antero Resources Corporation is 1.01 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.17 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.05 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AR to be 250%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 53.85%. For the next 5 years, Antero Resources Corporation is expecting Growth of 44.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -344.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Antero Resources Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -28.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Antero Resources Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 25.16%, where Monthly Performance is 46.07%, Quarterly performance is 103.48%, 6 Months performance is 186.09% and yearly performance percentage is 223.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 39.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.84% and Monthly Volatility of 8.08%.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) will report its next earnings on Nov 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-5.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-6.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Westwater Resources, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Westwater Resources, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -70.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -113.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Westwater Resources, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.18%, where Monthly Performance is -2.24%, Quarterly performance is -30.27%, 6 Months performance is 124.46% and yearly performance percentage is 112.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.79% and Monthly Volatility of 9.31%.