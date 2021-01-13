what are Analysts report about SunOpta, Inc.(NASDAQ:STKL): Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.(NYSE:FCAU)

SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 80%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SunOpta, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SunOpta, Inc. as 314.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SunOpta, Inc. is 310.59 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 322.29 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 295.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STKL to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -100%. For the next 5 years, SunOpta, Inc. is expecting Growth of 350% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 94.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SunOpta, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 831.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 88.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SunOpta, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.81%, where Monthly Performance is 13.78%, Quarterly performance is 48.36%, 6 Months performance is 153.56% and yearly performance percentage is 323.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.99% and Monthly Volatility of 5.34%.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.71/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 147.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.27/share and a High Estimate of $1.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as 34.29 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is 33.54 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 35.43 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 33.63 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.04%, where Monthly Performance is 6.94%, Quarterly performance is 42.93%, 6 Months performance is 73.93% and yearly performance percentage is 25.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.14% and Monthly Volatility of 1.91%.