Investors Catching Stocks Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.(NYSE:FIS): Nordic American Tankers Limited(NYSE:NAT)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 32 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.53/share and a High Estimate of $1.75/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 27 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. as 3.41 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is 3.35 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.53 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.34 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FIS to be 3.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.41%. For the next 5 years, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.23%, where Monthly Performance is -9.38%, Quarterly performance is -10.43%, 6 Months performance is -2.05% and yearly performance percentage is -6.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.79% and Monthly Volatility of 2.60%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -75%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nordic American Tankers Limited and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.19/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nordic American Tankers Limited as 29.47 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited is 17.38 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 48.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 58.82 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nordic American Tankers Limited, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.14 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 49.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nordic American Tankers Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.33%, where Monthly Performance is -13.14%, Quarterly performance is -13.39%, 6 Months performance is -34.34% and yearly performance percentage is -32.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.08% and Monthly Volatility of 3.69%.