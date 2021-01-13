Earnings Analysis of Nuance Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:NUAN): ResMed Inc.(NYSE:RMD)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) will report its next earnings on Nov 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nuance Communications, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NUAN to be -33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14.29%. For the next 5 years, Nuance Communications, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nuance Communications, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 489.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 55.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nuance Communications, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.31%, where Monthly Performance is 12.3%, Quarterly performance is 39.27%, 6 Months performance is 92.88% and yearly performance percentage is 147.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.90% and Monthly Volatility of 3.00%.

ResMed Inc. (RMD) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ResMed Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.18/share and a High Estimate of $1.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ResMed Inc. as 783.33 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ResMed Inc. is 763 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 809.66 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 730.47 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RMD to be 0.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.65%. For the next 5 years, ResMed Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ResMed Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 469.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 39.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ResMed Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.06%, where Monthly Performance is 3.9%, Quarterly performance is 22.23%, 6 Months performance is 11.2% and yearly performance percentage is 37.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.36% and Monthly Volatility of 2.17%.