Analysts showing optimistic trends for BP p.l.c.(NYSE:BP): Hershey Company (The)(NYSE:HSY)

BP p.l.c. (BP) will report its next earnings on Oct 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 175%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BP p.l.c. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BP p.l.c. as 47 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BP p.l.c. is 46.96 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 47.04 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 71.11 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BP to be -79%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, BP p.l.c. is expecting Growth of 212.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -152.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BP p.l.c., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 17.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -26.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BP p.l.c. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.75%, where Monthly Performance is 11.6%, Quarterly performance is 45.07%, 6 Months performance is 7.43% and yearly performance percentage is -35.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.84% and Monthly Volatility of 2.66%.

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hershey Company (The) and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.32/share and a High Estimate of $1.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hershey Company (The) as 2.11 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hershey Company (The) is 2.06 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.14 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.07 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HSY to be 12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.98%. For the next 5 years, Hershey Company (The) is expecting Growth of 5.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hershey Company (The), where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 802.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 66.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hershey Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.9%, where Monthly Performance is -0.21%, Quarterly performance is 0.88%, 6 Months performance is 13.34% and yearly performance percentage is -0.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.55% and Monthly Volatility of 1.44%.