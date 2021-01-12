What do Analysts Say about Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ASRT): Aptiv PLC(NYSE:APTV)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (ASRT) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -400%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. as 29.36 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. is 29.36 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 29.36 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 59.23 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ASRT to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -90%. For the next 5 years, Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -17.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -70.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 4.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -55.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -259.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -39.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 36.34%, where Monthly Performance is 31.07%, Quarterly performance is -20.22%, 6 Months performance is -26.35% and yearly performance percentage is -45.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 67.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.03% and Monthly Volatility of 13.37%.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.76/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 48.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aptiv PLC and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.98/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.93/share and a High Estimate of $1.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aptiv PLC as 3.81 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aptiv PLC is 3.69 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.6 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APTV to be -16.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.82%. For the next 5 years, Aptiv PLC is expecting Growth of 127.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -63.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aptiv PLC, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 36.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aptiv PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.02%, where Monthly Performance is 17.26%, Quarterly performance is 47.95%, 6 Months performance is 89.2% and yearly performance percentage is 62.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.22% and Monthly Volatility of 2.77%.