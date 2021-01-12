What are analysts Suggestions on W.W. Grainger, Inc.(NYSE:GWW): Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:NBIX)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) will report its next earnings on Feb 02 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $4.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for W.W. Grainger, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.82/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.63/share and a High Estimate of $4.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. as 2.91 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for W.W. Grainger, Inc. is 2.88 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.95 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.85 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GWW to be -2.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.42%. For the next 5 years, W.W. Grainger, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on W.W. Grainger, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 313.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, W.W. Grainger, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.51%, where Monthly Performance is -4.74%, Quarterly performance is 1.63%, 6 Months performance is 22.59% and yearly performance percentage is 14.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.18% and Monthly Volatility of 2.03%.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) will report its next earnings on Nov 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.84/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -381.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.59/share and a High Estimate of $0.93/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. as 263.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is 249.27 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 294 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 244.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NBIX to be 77.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -37.8%. For the next 5 years, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is expecting Growth of 190.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 223.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 913.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 118.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.05%, where Monthly Performance is 19.93%, Quarterly performance is 5.63%, 6 Months performance is -12.52% and yearly performance percentage is -1.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.11% and Monthly Volatility of 3.64%.