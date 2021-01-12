what are Analysts report about Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.(NASDAQ:ARLP): ManpowerGroup(NYSE:MAN)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) will report its next earnings on Oct 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.26/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 520%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as 363.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is 360.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 366.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 453.34 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARLP to be -40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -30%. For the next 5 years, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is expecting Growth of 135.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -157% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 635.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -13%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -28.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.39%, where Monthly Performance is -0.79%, Quarterly performance is 81.29%, 6 Months performance is 62.06% and yearly performance percentage is -55.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.58% and Monthly Volatility of 5.79%.

ManpowerGroup (MAN) will report its next earnings on Oct 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.57/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 90.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ManpowerGroup and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.05/share and a High Estimate of $1.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ManpowerGroup as 4.74 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ManpowerGroup is 4.67 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.78 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MAN to be -47.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.1%. For the next 5 years, ManpowerGroup is expecting Growth of 65.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -55.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ManpowerGroup, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 500.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 66.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ManpowerGroup currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.51%, where Monthly Performance is 5.18%, Quarterly performance is 26.76%, 6 Months performance is 34.88% and yearly performance percentage is -3.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.80% and Monthly Volatility of 2.34%.