Revenue Estimates Analysis of TrovaGene, Inc.(NASDAQ:TROV): PetIQ, Inc.(NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -168.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PetIQ, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PetIQ, Inc. as 146.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PetIQ, Inc. is 137.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 157.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 154.34 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PetIQ, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 324.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -10.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -26.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PetIQ, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.59%, where Monthly Performance is 13.37%, Quarterly performance is 8.38%, 6 Months performance is 6.8% and yearly performance percentage is 40.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.39% and Monthly Volatility of 4.15%.