Revenue Estimates Analysis of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:BOOT): Western Alliance Bancorporation(NYSE:WAL)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.49/share and a High Estimate of $1/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BOOT to be 6.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 44.44%. For the next 5 years, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 32.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 550.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 44.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 30.67%, where Monthly Performance is 30.89%, Quarterly performance is 68.1%, 6 Months performance is 192.83% and yearly performance percentage is 19.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 26.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.72% and Monthly Volatility of 4.61%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) will report its next earnings on Oct 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Western Alliance Bancorporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.12/share and a High Estimate of $1.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation as 318.74 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation is 309.44 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 324.65 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 288 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WAL to be 10.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 54.22%. For the next 5 years, Western Alliance Bancorporation is expecting Growth of 16.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Western Alliance Bancorporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 815.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.31%, where Monthly Performance is 21.41%, Quarterly performance is 82.88%, 6 Months performance is 95.36% and yearly performance percentage is 20.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.92% and Monthly Volatility of 3.08%.