Price Target Analysis of ServiceNow, Inc.(NYSE:NOW): Oil States International, Inc.(NYSE:OIS)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ServiceNow, Inc. and for the current quarter 29 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.9/share and a High Estimate of $1.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 27 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ServiceNow, Inc. as 1.21 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ServiceNow, Inc. is 1.16 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.23 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 951.77 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NOW to be 10.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 19.05%. For the next 5 years, ServiceNow, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 37.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ServiceNow, Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 148.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 94.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ServiceNow, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.72%, where Monthly Performance is -0.93%, Quarterly performance is 2.84%, 6 Months performance is 30.16% and yearly performance percentage is 75.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.17% and Monthly Volatility of 2.54%.

Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Oil States International, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.42/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Oil States International, Inc. as 141.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Oil States International, Inc. is 134.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 145 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 238.36 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OIS to be -64.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -42.86%. For the next 5 years, Oil States International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 36.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -59.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Oil States International, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -45.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -70.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Oil States International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 21.07%, where Monthly Performance is 23.68%, Quarterly performance is 120.98%, 6 Months performance is 55.28% and yearly performance percentage is -60.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 25.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.77% and Monthly Volatility of 6.55%.