Investors Catching Stocks Boeing Company (The)(NYSE:BA): Eastside Distilling, Inc.(NASDAQ:EAST)

Boeing Company (The) (BA) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 44.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Boeing Company (The) and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.55/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Boeing Company (The) as 15.28 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Boeing Company (The) is 13.33 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.28 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 17.91 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BA to be 54.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 84.12%. For the next 5 years, Boeing Company (The) is expecting Growth of 105.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -157.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Boeing Company (The), where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 20.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 164.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 42.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Boeing Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.01%, where Monthly Performance is -10.89%, Quarterly performance is 23.58%, 6 Months performance is 17.73% and yearly performance percentage is -37.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.15% and Monthly Volatility of 3.01%.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) will report its next earnings on Nov 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eastside Distilling, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eastside Distilling, Inc. as 4.29 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eastside Distilling, Inc. is 4.29 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.29 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.77 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EAST to be 82.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 67.65%. For the next 5 years, Eastside Distilling, Inc. is expecting Growth of 69.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 51.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Eastside Distilling, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 172.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -43.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -399%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -87.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eastside Distilling, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.3%, where Monthly Performance is -5.59%, Quarterly performance is 13.45%, 6 Months performance is 28.57% and yearly performance percentage is -57.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.50% and Monthly Volatility of 5.32%.