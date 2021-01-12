Earnings Analysis of Tyson Foods, Inc.(NYSE:TSN): Marathon Patent Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:MARA)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) will report its next earnings on Nov 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.95/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.76/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 63.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tyson Foods, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.19/share and a High Estimate of $1.68/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tyson Foods, Inc. as 10.82 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tyson Foods, Inc. is 10.48 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 11.29 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 10.81 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TSN to be -7.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 45.45%. For the next 5 years, Tyson Foods, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tyson Foods, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tyson Foods, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2%, where Monthly Performance is -6.35%, Quarterly performance is 11.71%, 6 Months performance is 11.63% and yearly performance percentage is -29.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.44% and Monthly Volatility of 2.30%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Marathon Patent Group, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 30.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -42.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -48.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -88.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 112.17%, where Monthly Performance is 388.7%, Quarterly performance is 981.48%, 6 Months performance is 2560.59% and yearly performance percentage is 2411.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 123.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 27.48% and Monthly Volatility of 21.16%.