Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.(NASDAQ:FOXA): Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA) will report its next earnings on Nov 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.44/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 59.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. as 3.92 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is 3.68 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.04 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.78 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FOXA to be -260%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40.86%. For the next 5 years, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.28%, where Monthly Performance is 3.73%, Quarterly performance is 3.91%, 6 Months performance is 21.51% and yearly performance percentage is -17.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.25% and Monthly Volatility of 2.99%.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tesla, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.95/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.46/share and a High Estimate of $1.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tesla, Inc. as 10.2 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tesla, Inc. is 9.05 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 10.99 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.38 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TSLA to be 93%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 236%. For the next 5 years, Tesla, Inc. is expecting Growth of 60.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7466.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tesla, Inc. , where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 43.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1606.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 205.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tesla, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.16%, where Monthly Performance is 34.2%, Quarterly performance is 86.91%, 6 Months performance is 170.93% and yearly performance percentage is 748.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.71% and Monthly Volatility of 4.99%.