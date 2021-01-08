What do Analysts Say about Steven Madden, Ltd.(NASDAQ:SHOO): Las Vegas Sands Corp.(NYSE:LVS)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) will report its next earnings on Oct 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 77.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Steven Madden, Ltd. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. as 345.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Steven Madden, Ltd. is 340.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 352.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 414.91 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SHOO to be -48.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 56.25%. For the next 5 years, Steven Madden, Ltd. is expecting Growth of 182.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -70.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Steven Madden, Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 891.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Steven Madden, Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.72%, where Monthly Performance is 6.56%, Quarterly performance is 74.16%, 6 Months performance is 65.3% and yearly performance percentage is -14.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.63% and Monthly Volatility of 4.16%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Las Vegas Sands Corp. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.55/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. as 1.3 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is 1.02 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.82 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.51 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LVS to be -130.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 533.33%. For the next 5 years, Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expecting Growth of 169.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -162.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Las Vegas Sands Corp., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Las Vegas Sands Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1%, where Monthly Performance is -1.34%, Quarterly performance is 25.92%, 6 Months performance is 30.15% and yearly performance percentage is -17.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.49% and Monthly Volatility of 2.71%.