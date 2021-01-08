What are analysts Suggestions on National Beverage Corp.(NASDAQ:FIZZ): Belmond Ltd.(NYSE:BEL)

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $1.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.91/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National Beverage Corp. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.71/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.66/share and a High Estimate of $0.77/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FIZZ to be 15.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.79%. For the next 5 years, National Beverage Corp. is expecting Growth of 5.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 29.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on National Beverage Corp., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 339.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 23.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 27.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National Beverage Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.48%, where Monthly Performance is -14.2%, Quarterly performance is 12.82%, 6 Months performance is 31.61% and yearly performance percentage is 84.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.68% and Monthly Volatility of 4.04%.