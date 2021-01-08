Stock’s Earning Overview for National Grid Transco, PLC(NYSE:NGG): Fifth Third Bancorp(NASDAQ:FITB)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National Grid Transco, PLC and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on National Grid Transco, PLC, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 347.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National Grid Transco, PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.14%, where Monthly Performance is 3.98%, Quarterly performance is -1.63%, 6 Months performance is 11.19% and yearly performance percentage is -3.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.19% and Monthly Volatility of 1.21%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) will report its next earnings on Jan 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.59/share and a High Estimate of $0.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp as 1.91 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp is 1.85 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.94 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.26 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FITB to be 1.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 346.15%. For the next 5 years, Fifth Third Bancorp is expecting Growth of 25.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -31.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fifth Third Bancorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.25%, where Monthly Performance is 14.83%, Quarterly performance is 34.76%, 6 Months performance is 80.79% and yearly performance percentage is 5.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.22% and Monthly Volatility of 2.92%.