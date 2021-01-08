Revenue Estimates Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.(NASDAQ:GLPI): Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CCO)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) will report its next earnings on Oct 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $0.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. as 300.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is 292 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 307.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 288.98 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GLPI to be -1.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.55%. For the next 5 years, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is expecting Growth of -1.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.9%, where Monthly Performance is -0.52%, Quarterly performance is 11.22%, 6 Months performance is 27.29% and yearly performance percentage is -2.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.33% and Monthly Volatility of 2.73%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) will report its next earnings on Nov 09 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.35/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. as 494.93 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is 483 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 515 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 745.23 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CCO to be -466.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 53.85%. For the next 5 years, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 44.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -59.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.61%, where Monthly Performance is 11.41%, Quarterly performance is 50.91%, 6 Months performance is 86.1% and yearly performance percentage is -40.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.50% and Monthly Volatility of 8.29%.