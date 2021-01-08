Earnings Analysis of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:CNAT): Plantronics, Inc.(NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.45/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 93.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Plantronics, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.95/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.86/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PLT to be 213.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 160%. For the next 5 years, Plantronics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -4.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Plantronics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 807.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -35.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -47.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Plantronics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.24%, where Monthly Performance is 13.54%, Quarterly performance is 140.47%, 6 Months performance is 106.7% and yearly performance percentage is 8.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.48% and Monthly Volatility of 5.84%.