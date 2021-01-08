Analysts showing optimistic trends for Berry Global Group, Inc.(NYSE:BERY): Bemis Company, Inc.(NYSE:BMS)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) will report its next earnings on Nov 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Berry Global Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.94/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.84/share and a High Estimate of $1.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. as 2.9 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Berry Global Group, Inc. is 2.76 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.06 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.82 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BERY to be 66.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.81%. For the next 5 years, Berry Global Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Berry Global Group, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 907.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Berry Global Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.19%, where Monthly Performance is 1.33%, Quarterly performance is 10.55%, 6 Months performance is 27.25% and yearly performance percentage is 22.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.90% and Monthly Volatility of 2.30%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bemis Company, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bemis Company, Inc. as 1.03 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bemis Company, Inc. is 1.01 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.05 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.03 Billion.