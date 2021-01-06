What do Analysts Say about Five Star Senior Living Inc.(NASDAQ:FVE): Intuitive Surgical, Inc.(NASDAQ:ISRG)

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Five Star Senior Living Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Five Star Senior Living Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 127.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -15.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Five Star Senior Living Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.51%, where Monthly Performance is 6.53%, Quarterly performance is 44.76%, 6 Months performance is 84.1% and yearly performance percentage is 122.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.60% and Monthly Volatility of 5.94%.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) will report its next earnings on Jan 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.7/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.9/share and a High Estimate of $3.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as 1.23 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is 1.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.46 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.28 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ISRG to be -10.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.18%. For the next 5 years, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is expecting Growth of 35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Intuitive Surgical, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 534.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 91.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 60.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.01%, where Monthly Performance is 6.11%, Quarterly performance is 13.76%, 6 Months performance is 39.93% and yearly performance percentage is 35.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.33% and Monthly Volatility of 2.32%.