Investors Catching Stocks: Genworth Financial Inc(NYSE:GNW): Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.(NYSE:AQUA)

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.75/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1071.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Genworth Financial Inc and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Genworth Financial Inc as 2.06 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Genworth Financial Inc is 2.06 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.06 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.04 Billion.

The Relative Volume of the company is 4.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Genworth Financial Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -33.89%, where Monthly Performance is -41.49%, Quarterly performance is -20.75%, 6 Months performance is 23.32% and yearly performance percentage is -37.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.72% and Monthly Volatility of 5.41%.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) will report its next earnings on Nov 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. as 322.99 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is 318.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 334.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 320.98 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AQUA to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.14%. For the next 5 years, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is expecting Growth of 16.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 935.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.07%, where Monthly Performance is 10.6%, Quarterly performance is 20.52%, 6 Months performance is 51.29% and yearly performance percentage is 46.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.24% and Monthly Volatility of 4.12%.