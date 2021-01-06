Analysts showing optimistic trends for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTNP): Alkermes plc(NASDAQ:ALKS)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-1.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.45/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -42.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.9/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.9/share and a High Estimate of $-0.9/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 600 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 600 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 600 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.22 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -188.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -307.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.52%, where Monthly Performance is -10.99%, Quarterly performance is -30.5%, 6 Months performance is -64% and yearly performance percentage is -63.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.82% and Monthly Volatility of 6.29%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alkermes plc and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alkermes plc as 268.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alkermes plc is 253 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 274.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 412.73 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALKS to be -91.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, Alkermes plc is expecting Growth of 33.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -45.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alkermes plc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 39.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -12.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alkermes plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.24%, where Monthly Performance is 2.63%, Quarterly performance is 23.5%, 6 Months performance is -0.66% and yearly performance percentage is 1.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.05% and Monthly Volatility of 3.39%.