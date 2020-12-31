What do Analysts Say about Fuling Global Inc.(NASDAQ:FORK): JD.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (JD) will report its next earnings on Nov 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 26.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for JD.com, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for JD.com, Inc. as 33.54 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for JD.com, Inc. is 30.92 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 34.35 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 24.39 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JD to be 175%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 78.57%. For the next 5 years, JD.com, Inc. is expecting Growth of 36.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 57.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on JD.com, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 2 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 12.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, JD.com, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.13%, where Monthly Performance is 4.89%, Quarterly performance is 15.35%, 6 Months performance is 49.2% and yearly performance percentage is 154.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 154.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.70% and Monthly Volatility of 2.83%.