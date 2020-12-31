Price Target Analysis of Toll Brothers, Inc.(NYSE:TOL): Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) will report its next earnings on Dec 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Toll Brothers, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.42/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. as 1.35 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Toll Brothers, Inc. is 1.32 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.5 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.3 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TOL to be 22%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 52.54%. For the next 5 years, Toll Brothers, Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 34.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Toll Brothers, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Toll Brothers, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.95%, where Monthly Performance is -5.47%, Quarterly performance is -8.01%, 6 Months performance is 41.96% and yearly performance percentage is 13.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.63% and Monthly Volatility of 3.34%.

Inpixon (INPX) will report its next earnings on Nov 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-2124/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1740/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-384/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -22.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Inpixon and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Inpixon as 11.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Inpixon is 18.32 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.32 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 11.24 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -100.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -161.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -152.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Inpixon currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.96%, where Monthly Performance is -6.31%, Quarterly performance is -5.45%, 6 Months performance is -24.09% and yearly performance percentage is -78.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -78.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.28% and Monthly Volatility of 4.38%.