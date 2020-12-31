Investors Catching Stocks Ares Management L.P.(NYSE:ARES): Rent-A-Center Inc.(NASDAQ:RCII)

Ares Management L.P. (ARES) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ares Management L.P. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ares Management L.P. as 385.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ares Management L.P. is 368.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 401.84 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 436.93 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARES to be -34.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.89%. For the next 5 years, Ares Management L.P. is expecting Growth of 21.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ares Management L.P., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 530.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 97.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ares Management L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.11%, where Monthly Performance is 5.86%, Quarterly performance is 17.99%, 6 Months performance is 20.64% and yearly performance percentage is 33.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 33.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.87% and Monthly Volatility of 1.76%.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Rent-A-Center Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.9/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Rent-A-Center Inc. as 714.06 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Rent-A-Center Inc. is 702.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 727.36 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 667.86 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RCII to be 58.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.39%. For the next 5 years, Rent-A-Center Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 53.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Rent-A-Center Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 542.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 39.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 29.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Rent-A-Center Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.3%, where Monthly Performance is 13.48%, Quarterly performance is 28.4%, 6 Months performance is 44.2% and yearly performance percentage is 33.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 33.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.11% and Monthly Volatility of 3.54%.