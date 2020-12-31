Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Pivotal Software, Inc.(NYSE:PVTL): Popular, Inc.(NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (BPOP) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.8/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Popular, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.34/share and a High Estimate of $1.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Popular, Inc. as 481.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Popular, Inc. is 481.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 481.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 467.42 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BPOP to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 337.84%. For the next 5 years, Popular, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -18.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Popular, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 548.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Popular, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.73%, where Monthly Performance is 14.86%, Quarterly performance is 53.68%, 6 Months performance is 54.53% and yearly performance percentage is -5.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.74% and Monthly Volatility of 2.89%.