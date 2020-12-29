What do Analysts Say about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACRX): Wright Medical Group N.V.(NASDAQ:WMGI)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.12/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 3.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 1.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 475 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACRX to be 44.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 55%. For the next 5 years, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 52.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 26.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -60.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 85.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 340.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is -10.56%, Quarterly performance is -14.77%, 6 Months performance is 4.1% and yearly performance percentage is -47.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.13% and Monthly Volatility of 6.83%.

