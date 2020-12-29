what are Analysts report about Atlassian Corporation Plc(NASDAQ:TEAM): PlayAGS, Inc.(NYSE:AGS)

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Atlassian Corporation Plc and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TEAM to be -16.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4%. For the next 5 years, Atlassian Corporation Plc is expecting Growth of 24.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Atlassian Corporation Plc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 169.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -59.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Atlassian Corporation Plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.52%, where Monthly Performance is 13.25%, Quarterly performance is 33.37%, 6 Months performance is 33.58% and yearly performance percentage is 98.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 100.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.60% and Monthly Volatility of 3.12%.

PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PlayAGS, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.56/share and a High Estimate of $-0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PlayAGS, Inc. as 48.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PlayAGS, Inc. is 46.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 55.25 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 77.79 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AGS to be -1050%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.44%. For the next 5 years, PlayAGS, Inc. is expecting Growth of 45.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1110.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PlayAGS, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 558.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -69.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PlayAGS, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.06%, where Monthly Performance is 34.62%, Quarterly performance is 100%, 6 Months performance is 109.58% and yearly performance percentage is -40.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.74% and Monthly Volatility of 7.54%.