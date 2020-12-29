Revenue Estimates Analysis of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation(NYSE:BAH): Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTWO)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) will report its next earnings on Oct 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.92/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.84/share and a High Estimate of $1.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation as 2.01 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is 1.97 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.03 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.85 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BAH to be 15%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.55%. For the next 5 years, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is expecting Growth of 10.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 791.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 56.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.88%, where Monthly Performance is -0.51%, Quarterly performance is 2.98%, 6 Months performance is 17.45% and yearly performance percentage is 23.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.74% and Monthly Volatility of 1.79%.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.52/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.94/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.75/share and a High Estimate of $1.32/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TTWO to be -47.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -77.71%. For the next 5 years, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.58%, where Monthly Performance is 19.24%, Quarterly performance is 22.15%, 6 Months performance is 43.43% and yearly performance percentage is 63.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 65.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.48% and Monthly Volatility of 2.61%.