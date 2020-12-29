Investors Catching Stocks Noble Corporation(NYSE:NE): Marathon Oil Corporation(NYSE:MRO)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Noble Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.56/share and a High Estimate of $-0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Noble Corporation as 215.37 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Noble Corporation is 196.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 228 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 275.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NE to be -30.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20.59%. For the next 5 years, Noble Corporation is expecting Growth of -63.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 50% per annum.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.37/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Marathon Oil Corporation as 819.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation is 767 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 868.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.22 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MRO to be -400%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -31.25%. For the next 5 years, Marathon Oil Corporation is expecting Growth of 43.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -266.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Marathon Oil Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 30.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Marathon Oil Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.05%, where Monthly Performance is 2.79%, Quarterly performance is 60.14%, 6 Months performance is 15.51% and yearly performance percentage is -51.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -51.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.93% and Monthly Volatility of 5.86%.