Investors Catching Stocks Alcoa Corporation(NYSE:AA): Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.(NASDAQ:GGAL)

Alcoa Corporation (AA) will report its next earnings on Oct 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alcoa Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alcoa Corporation as 2.35 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alcoa Corporation is 2.25 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.46 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.44 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AA to be 151.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 234.78%. For the next 5 years, Alcoa Corporation is expecting Growth of 182.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -28.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alcoa Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -9.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alcoa Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.04%, where Monthly Performance is 9.18%, Quarterly performance is 81.7%, 6 Months performance is 102.37% and yearly performance percentage is 3.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.84% and Monthly Volatility of 5.13%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GGAL to be -53.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -51.58%. For the next 5 years, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is expecting Growth of -14.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -43.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 858.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.69%, where Monthly Performance is -1.03%, Quarterly performance is 19.92%, 6 Months performance is -16.07% and yearly performance percentage is -47.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.06% and Monthly Volatility of 4.33%.