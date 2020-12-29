Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.(NYSE:REXR): BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:BJ)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) will report its next earnings on Oct 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 200%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. as 86.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is 84.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 89 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 62.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for REXR to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 714.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 84.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 153.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.9%, where Monthly Performance is 0.56%, Quarterly performance is 5.19%, 6 Months performance is 18.61% and yearly performance percentage is 7.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.93% and Monthly Volatility of 2.19%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) will report its next earnings on Nov 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.92/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.64/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 43.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.93/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. as 3.94 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is 3.83 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.12 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.47 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BJ to be 60%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.39%. For the next 5 years, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of -10.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 106.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 466.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.24%, where Monthly Performance is -11.38%, Quarterly performance is -7.35%, 6 Months performance is -2.09% and yearly performance percentage is 62.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 63.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.47% and Monthly Volatility of 2.93%.