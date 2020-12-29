Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Editas Medicine, Inc.(NASDAQ:EDIT): GrafTech International Ltd.(NYSE:EAF)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.64/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.76/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 118.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Editas Medicine, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.84/share and a High Estimate of $-0.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. as 6.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Editas Medicine, Inc. is 2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 10.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 12.28 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EDIT to be -10.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.74%. For the next 5 years, Editas Medicine, Inc. is expecting Growth of -89.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 33.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Editas Medicine, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -16.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -26.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -53.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Editas Medicine, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 33.2%, where Monthly Performance is 187.84%, Quarterly performance is 184.02%, 6 Months performance is 188.83% and yearly performance percentage is 160.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 182.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.77% and Monthly Volatility of 12.43%.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) will report its next earnings on Nov 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GrafTech International Ltd. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GrafTech International Ltd. as 280.87 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. is 255.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 308 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 414.61 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GrafTech International Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 32%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -80.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 77.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GrafTech International Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.33%, where Monthly Performance is 12.21%, Quarterly performance is 26.92%, 6 Months performance is 22.31% and yearly performance percentage is -22.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.05% and Monthly Volatility of 5.49%.