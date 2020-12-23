What do Analysts suggest for Dana Incorporated(NYSE:DAN): Quanta Services, Inc.(NYSE:PWR)

Dana Incorporated (DAN) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 32.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dana Incorporated and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dana Incorporated as 1.88 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dana Incorporated is 1.77 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.96 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.99 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dana Incorporated, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 221.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dana Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.66%, where Monthly Performance is 21.08%, Quarterly performance is 69.97%, 6 Months performance is 78.28% and yearly performance percentage is 7.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.52% and Monthly Volatility of 3.97%.

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Quanta Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.91/share and a High Estimate of $1.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Quanta Services, Inc. as 2.91 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Quanta Services, Inc. is 2.87 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.93 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.11 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PWR to be 5.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 53.19%. For the next 5 years, Quanta Services, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Quanta Services, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Quanta Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.16%, where Monthly Performance is 3.36%, Quarterly performance is 34.78%, 6 Months performance is 82.11% and yearly performance percentage is 67.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 69.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.38% and Monthly Volatility of 2.60%.