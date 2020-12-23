What do Analysts Say about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:GCAP): Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.(NASDAQ:CLMT)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. as 60.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. is 57 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 64.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 70.26 Million.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -28.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.77/share and a High Estimate of $-0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. as 493.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is 381.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 710.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 774.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLMT to be -16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -161.11%. For the next 5 years, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is expecting Growth of 42.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -154.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 152.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 803.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.07%, where Monthly Performance is -0.56%, Quarterly performance is 28.36%, 6 Months performance is 47.08% and yearly performance percentage is -4.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.89% and Monthly Volatility of 4.27%.