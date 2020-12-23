What are analysts Suggestions on Athene Holding Ltd.(NYSE:ATH): Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.(NYSE:SKT)

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) will report its next earnings on Nov 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.43/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 39.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Athene Holding Ltd. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.08/share and a High Estimate of $2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Athene Holding Ltd. as 1.45 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Athene Holding Ltd. is 1.4 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.47 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.34 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATH to be -38.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 403.33%. For the next 5 years, Athene Holding Ltd. is expecting Growth of 64.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -28.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Athene Holding Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Athene Holding Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.09%, where Monthly Performance is -4.4%, Quarterly performance is 24.48%, 6 Months performance is 32.47% and yearly performance percentage is -13.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.19% and Monthly Volatility of 3.06%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 380%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. as 96.56 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is 89.27 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 104.68 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 116.56 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.56%, where Monthly Performance is 12.5%, Quarterly performance is 78.43%, 6 Months performance is 53.13% and yearly performance percentage is -29.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.04% and Monthly Volatility of 4.88%.