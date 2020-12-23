what are Analysts report about Pyxis Tankers Inc.(NASDAQ:PXS): Herc Holdings Inc.(NYSE:HRI)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) will report its next earnings on Nov 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -200%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pyxis Tankers Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pyxis Tankers Inc. as 5.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pyxis Tankers Inc. is 5.41 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.41 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.26 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pyxis Tankers Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 605.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -22.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pyxis Tankers Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.36%, where Monthly Performance is -6.99%, Quarterly performance is 3.84%, 6 Months performance is -0.76% and yearly performance percentage is -28.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.66% and Monthly Volatility of 6.29%.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) will report its next earnings on Oct 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.5/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 58.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Herc Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.7/share and a High Estimate of $1.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Herc Holdings Inc. as 497.21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Herc Holdings Inc. is 456.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 516 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 540.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HRI to be -24.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 150%. For the next 5 years, Herc Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Herc Holdings Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 174.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Herc Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.03%, where Monthly Performance is 11.68%, Quarterly performance is 79.76%, 6 Months performance is 133.6% and yearly performance percentage is 28.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 30.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.96% and Monthly Volatility of 4.39%.