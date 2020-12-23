Stock’s Earning Overview for Watsco, Inc.(NYSE:WSO): Leggett & Platt, Incorporated(NYSE:LEG)

Watsco, Inc. (WSO) will report its next earnings on Oct 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Watsco, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.98/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.82/share and a High Estimate of $1.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Watsco, Inc. as 1.09 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Watsco, Inc. is 817.21 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.07 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WSO to be 8.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.06%. For the next 5 years, Watsco, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Watsco, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 167.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Watsco, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.75%, where Monthly Performance is 0.34%, Quarterly performance is 1.58%, 6 Months performance is 36.58% and yearly performance percentage is 28.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.77% and Monthly Volatility of 2.53%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) will report its next earnings on Nov 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.68/share and a High Estimate of $0.74/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated as 1.15 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is 1.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.16 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.14 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LEG to be 2.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.95%. For the next 5 years, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is expecting Growth of 24.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -19.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 958.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.24%, where Monthly Performance is -4.99%, Quarterly performance is -0.41%, 6 Months performance is 22.3% and yearly performance percentage is -18.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.09% and Monthly Volatility of 3.09%.