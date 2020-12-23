Revenue Estimates Analysis of Terreno Realty Corporation(NYSE:TRNO): Under Armour, Inc.(NYSE:UA)

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 65%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Terreno Realty Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Terreno Realty Corporation as 47.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Terreno Realty Corporation is 46.98 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 48.17 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 45.02 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRNO to be 5.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.43%. For the next 5 years, Terreno Realty Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Terreno Realty Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 292.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 67.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Terreno Realty Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.64%, where Monthly Performance is -2.48%, Quarterly performance is 8.8%, 6 Months performance is 10.17% and yearly performance percentage is 9.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.00% and Monthly Volatility of 2.00%.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) will report its next earnings on Oct 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 420%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Under Armour, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. as 1.25 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Under Armour, Inc. is 1.25 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.25 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.44 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Under Armour, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Under Armour, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.98%, where Monthly Performance is 0.27%, Quarterly performance is 46.8%, 6 Months performance is 71.1% and yearly performance percentage is -24.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.81% and Monthly Volatility of 3.06%.