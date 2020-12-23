Revenue Estimates Analysis of Carnival Corporation(NYSE:CUK): Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated(NASDAQ:LGND)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Carnival Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -15.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -33.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Carnival Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.52%, where Monthly Performance is 11.04%, Quarterly performance is 45.41%, 6 Months performance is 31.24% and yearly performance percentage is -64.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -64.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.82% and Monthly Volatility of 5.60%.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) will report its next earnings on Oct 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.98/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.99/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.72/share and a High Estimate of $1.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as 54.24 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 53.37 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 56 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 27 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 349.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 45.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.11%, where Monthly Performance is 23.98%, Quarterly performance is 10.73%, 6 Months performance is -6.21% and yearly performance percentage is -2.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.52% and Monthly Volatility of 4.75%.