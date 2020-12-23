Research Report for Intuit Inc.(NASDAQ:INTU): Penn National Gaming, Inc.(NASDAQ:PENN)

Intuit Inc. (INTU) will report its next earnings on Nov 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.57/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 154.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Intuit Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.17/share and a High Estimate of $1.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Intuit Inc. as 1.95 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Intuit Inc. is 1.84 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.96 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.7 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INTU to be 10.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 32.96%. For the next 5 years, Intuit Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Intuit Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 51.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 22.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 41.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Intuit Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.42%, where Monthly Performance is 9.28%, Quarterly performance is 24.61%, 6 Months performance is 32.8% and yearly performance percentage is 42.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 45.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.29% and Monthly Volatility of 2.25%.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.53/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.4/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 75.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Penn National Gaming, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. as 1.12 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Penn National Gaming, Inc. is 1.02 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.21 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.34 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PENN to be 148.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 466.67%. For the next 5 years, Penn National Gaming, Inc. is expecting Growth of 133.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1410.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Penn National Gaming, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 58.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -42.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Penn National Gaming, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.2%, where Monthly Performance is 36.98%, Quarterly performance is 38.72%, 6 Months performance is 186.8% and yearly performance percentage is 272.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 274.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.81% and Monthly Volatility of 6.68%.