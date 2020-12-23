Recent analysts Ratings for Salesforce.com Inc(NYSE:CRM): Antero Midstream GP LP(NYSE:AMGP)

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) will report its next earnings on Dec 01 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.99/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 132%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Salesforce.com Inc and for the current quarter 34 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.73/share and a High Estimate of $0.86/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 31 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Salesforce.com Inc as 5.68 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Salesforce.com Inc is 5.66 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.75 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.85 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CRM to be 13.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.29%. For the next 5 years, Salesforce.com Inc is expecting Growth of -25.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 52.84% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 138.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 66.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Salesforce.com Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.01%, where Monthly Performance is -10.41%, Quarterly performance is -2.04%, 6 Months performance is 24.59% and yearly performance percentage is 41.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 42.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.55% and Monthly Volatility of 2.63%.