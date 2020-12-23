Price Target Analysis of Big Lots, Inc.(NYSE:BIG): Celanese Corporation(NYSE:CE)

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) will report its next earnings on Dec 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Big Lots, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.99/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.52/share and a High Estimate of $3.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. as 1.76 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Big Lots, Inc. is 1.73 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.82 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.61 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BIG to be 26.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.08%. For the next 5 years, Big Lots, Inc. is expecting Growth of -24.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 111.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Big Lots, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 57.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Big Lots, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.2%, where Monthly Performance is -10.75%, Quarterly performance is -0.27%, 6 Months performance is 32.81% and yearly performance percentage is 52.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 53.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.10% and Monthly Volatility of 4.17%.

Celanese Corporation (CE) will report its next earnings on Oct 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.95/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.7/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Celanese Corporation and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.5/share and a High Estimate of $1.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Celanese Corporation as 1.36 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Celanese Corporation is 1.27 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.45 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.43 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CE to be -18.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.55%. For the next 5 years, Celanese Corporation is expecting Growth of 29.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Celanese Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 834.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Celanese Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.61%, where Monthly Performance is -1.29%, Quarterly performance is 22.78%, 6 Months performance is 56.96% and yearly performance percentage is 5.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.64% and Monthly Volatility of 1.98%.