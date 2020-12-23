Most Recent analysts Ratings: NextEra Energy, Inc.(NYSE:NEE): Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SPR)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NextEra Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. as 5.55 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NextEra Energy, Inc. is 4.62 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.2 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.59 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NEE to be 5.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, NextEra Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NextEra Energy, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NextEra Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.27%, where Monthly Performance is -1.11%, Quarterly performance is 9.34%, 6 Months performance is 23.66% and yearly performance percentage is 25.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 23.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.99% and Monthly Volatility of 2.10%.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) will report its next earnings on Nov 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.78/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. as 905.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. is 652 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.04 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.96 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPR to be -184.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.13%. For the next 5 years, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 66.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -190.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -35.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.18%, where Monthly Performance is 13.32%, Quarterly performance is 106.46%, 6 Months performance is 63.04% and yearly performance percentage is -50.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.07% and Monthly Volatility of 5.98%.