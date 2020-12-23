Analysts showing optimistic trends for Honeywell International Inc.(NYSE:HON): Marvell Technology Group Ltd.(NASDAQ:MRVL)

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) will report its next earnings on Oct 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Honeywell International Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.97/share and a High Estimate of $2.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. as 8.39 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Honeywell International Inc. is 8.26 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.53 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.5 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HON to be -2.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.84%. For the next 5 years, Honeywell International Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Honeywell International Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 27.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Honeywell International Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.91%, where Monthly Performance is 2.94%, Quarterly performance is 30.95%, 6 Months performance is 50.3% and yearly performance percentage is 17.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.98% and Monthly Volatility of 1.63%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) will report its next earnings on Dec 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 24 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. as 785.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is 784.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 790.26 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 717.67 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MRVL to be 70.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is expecting Growth of 46.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 40.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Marvell Technology Group Ltd., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 34.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.41%, where Monthly Performance is 7.26%, Quarterly performance is 25.5%, 6 Months performance is 40.2% and yearly performance percentage is 77.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 77.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.65% and Monthly Volatility of 2.76%.