Analysts Recommendations Platinum Group Metals Ltd.(NYSE:PLG): First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.(NASDAQ:FMBI)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Platinum Group Metals Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -18.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 40.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.55%, where Monthly Performance is 132.23%, Quarterly performance is 145%, 6 Months performance is 255.07% and yearly performance percentage is 237.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 189.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.44% and Monthly Volatility of 15.24%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) will report its next earnings on Oct 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. as 182.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is 181 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 185.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 194.85 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FMBI to be -43.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.18%. For the next 5 years, First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is expecting Growth of -1.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -48.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on First Midwest Bancorp, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 664.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.51%, where Monthly Performance is 5.95%, Quarterly performance is 41.8%, 6 Months performance is 18.95% and yearly performance percentage is -34.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.37% and Monthly Volatility of 3.16%.