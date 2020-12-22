Revenue Estimates Analysis of Walmart Inc.(NYSE:WMT): Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ:TSCO)

Walmart Inc. (WMT) will report its next earnings on Nov 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Walmart Inc. and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.4/share and a High Estimate of $1.82/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Walmart Inc. as 147.86 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Walmart Inc. is 144.85 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 150.67 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 141.67 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WMT to be 6.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.63%. For the next 5 years, Walmart Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Walmart Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Walmart Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.22%, where Monthly Performance is -4.04%, Quarterly performance is 5.54%, 6 Months performance is 20.57% and yearly performance percentage is 21.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.13% and Monthly Volatility of 1.34%.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) will report its next earnings on Oct 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tractor Supply Company and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.38/share and a High Estimate of $1.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 24 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tractor Supply Company as 2.68 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tractor Supply Company is 2.59 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.74 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.19 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TSCO to be 20.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.9%. For the next 5 years, Tractor Supply Company is expecting Growth of -4.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 42.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tractor Supply Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 46.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 29.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tractor Supply Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.79%, where Monthly Performance is 13.27%, Quarterly performance is 4.99%, 6 Months performance is 15.02% and yearly performance percentage is 61.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 59.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.34% and Monthly Volatility of 2.51%.