Earnings Analysis of Ur Energy Inc(NYSE:URG): TechnipFMC plc(NYSE:FTI)

Ur Energy Inc (URG) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ur Energy Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ur Energy Inc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 719.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ur Energy Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.59%, where Monthly Performance is 47.73%, Quarterly performance is 32.1%, 6 Months performance is 39.81% and yearly performance percentage is 18.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.78% and Monthly Volatility of 9.40%.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -27.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TechnipFMC plc and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TechnipFMC plc as 3.37 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TechnipFMC plc is 3.22 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.52 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.73 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FTI to be 566.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 236.36%. For the next 5 years, TechnipFMC plc is expecting Growth of 88.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -51.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TechnipFMC plc, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -27.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -113%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TechnipFMC plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.79%, where Monthly Performance is 7.9%, Quarterly performance is 34.76%, 6 Months performance is 18.22% and yearly performance percentage is -55.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -57.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.29% and Monthly Volatility of 4.57%.