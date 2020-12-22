Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Graco Inc.(NYSE:GGG): Coherus BioSciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:CHRS)

Graco Inc. (GGG) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Graco Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.48/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Graco Inc. as 426.21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Graco Inc. is 415.37 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 443 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 412.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GGG to be 6.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.42%. For the next 5 years, Graco Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Graco Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 614.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 41.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 34.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 30.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Graco Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.43%, where Monthly Performance is 5.17%, Quarterly performance is 19.31%, 6 Months performance is 50.54% and yearly performance percentage is 38.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 38.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.05% and Monthly Volatility of 1.83%.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -19.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. as 114.89 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is 109.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 119.23 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 123.86 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CHRS to be -52.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -62.69%. For the next 5 years, Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is expecting Growth of -48.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 39.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Coherus BioSciences, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 858.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 26.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 88.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 37%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Coherus BioSciences, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.34%, where Monthly Performance is -4.02%, Quarterly performance is -8.61%, 6 Months performance is -2.99% and yearly performance percentage is -6.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.34% and Monthly Volatility of 3.82%.